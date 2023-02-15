Telugu stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are teaming up for new Hindi web series titled Rana Naidu and the makers of the Netflix show dropped the trailer of the show. The dark gritty show features Venky Mama in a never seen before avatar. Rana Naidu is The Indian adaptation of the well-known American TV series Ray Donovan, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, and is slated to premiere next month. Stay tuned for further updates. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Ashish Vidyarthi among others. Ram Naidu arrives on Netflix on March 10. The Romantics Review: Celebrating Yash Chopra Aside, Netflix Docu-Series Loves Decoding ‘Genius’ of Aditya Chopra With Enough Sprinkling of Starry Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rana Naidu Trailer

