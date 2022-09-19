Ravivaar With Star Parivaar recently witnessed the presence of Shaan and Kumar Sanu. Now, in a video put up on social media by Star Plus, Shaan is seen mocking Himesh Reshammiya on the way he sings his songs. Him teasing the singer left the actors in splits. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Kumar Sanu and Shaan Set the Stage on Fire With Their ‘Jugalbandi’ Performance! (Watch Video).

Checkout the video below!

