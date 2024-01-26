Prime Video is set to delight audiences with the release of the Ricky Stanicky comedy blockbuster on March 7, 2024. The newly unveiled trailer showcases John Cena as the imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky, invented by a trio of childhood buddies played by Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler. The friends use Ricky as their go-to alibi, but the situation turns wild when their imaginary friend becomes a reality. Hilarity ensues as the trio hires a washed-up actor, Rod (John Cena), to play the mythical Ricky Stanicky, leading to chaotic and comical consequences. Directed by Peter Farrelly, known for Dumb and Dumber, this film promises a rollicking ride. 'Welcome Home' John Cena Greets Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson After the Latter Makes A Comeback in WWE After Four Years (See Post).

Watch Ricky Stanicky Trailer

