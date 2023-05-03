TV actress and Bigg Boss winner, Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram today and dropped a video from her sister Rohini's wedding festivities. The clip sees her dancing and being super happy at the haldi ceremony which also features Abhinav Shukla. Newlyweds Jyotika and Rajat could also be seen in attendance. Rubina Dilaik’s Sister Jyotika Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Rajat Sharma (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik at Her Sister's Haldi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

