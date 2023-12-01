Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the epitome of relationship goals, recently graced Instagram with their captivating chemistry. Dubey delighted fans by sharing delightful snapshots featuring the couple. In the images, the duo exuded charm while posing together. Dubey opted for a stylish white T-shirt complemented by a coat, while Mehta flaunted an off-white pullover paired flawlessly with a chic mini skirt and trendy boots. Sargun Mehta in Shimmery Blue Saree is Ethnic Fashion Done Right This Festive Season! (See Pics).

See Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

