Scoop, created by Hansal Mehta, will be out on Netflix soon. Starring Karishma Tanna, Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja in key roles, the thriller is set to arrive on OTT platform on June 2. The show is based on Jigna Vora's book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison and tells story of Jagruti Pathak, an aspiring crime journalist. Scoop Teaser: Karishma Tanna is a Journalist on a Murder Trial in Hansal Mehta's Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Scoop's Release Date Announced:

