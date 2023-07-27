The finale of Secret Invasion saw Emilia Clarke's G'iah become one of the most powerful characters in MCU. Receiving the power of the Harvest that contained the DNA of all the Avengers and some of its biggest foes, G'iah now has all of their abilities and it has split the MCU fandom right down in the middle. While many thought that the development of the character was "good," others are disappointed by it calling it a "weird option" and "messy." Here are some of the fan reactions. Secret Invasion Episode 6 Review: Netizens Left Disappointed by the Finale of Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, Call the Ending 'Rushed'.

She is Unstoppable...

Secret Invasion spoilers - - - - - Also I think G'iah just became the most OP character to ever exist??? She has Thanos, Captain Marvel AND Thor DNA nobody is gonna stop her 😭#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/RoajTyw0Ht — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) July 26, 2023

Weird Options...

That Secret Invasion finale was… a choice! Loved Sam Jackson’s performance as always but… I’m gonna need them to make some shit make sense before I feel like this series was super useful to the overall MCU. Maria Hill got did dirty & G’iah presents a lot of weird options 🤷🏼‍♀️ — 🎃☠️ Scarlet Whit🦇🕸 (@WhitneyPuppy) July 27, 2023

A Bold Prediction...

I’m calling it right now: The Kang Dynasty opener will be G’iah getting killed by the Kangs💀 https://t.co/OIcs3n3Ib7 — Hernandy - Chef Gusteau’s Apprentice (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 27, 2023

Messy...

What the f*** kind of mess is this?! I can't believe I defended this show for this messy of an ending. She takes "why didn't they just call Carol" argument to a whole another level. Now I want a show named "Better call G'iah"#SecretInvasion #Giahpic.twitter.com/mugazpuxNt — Rajesh (@Gifted_Geek) July 26, 2023

Looked Good...

#SecretInvasion episode 6 spoilers - - - - - - - - Super skrull G’iah with captain marvel powers had me gagged she looked so good 👌🏽🙌🏽 #giah pic.twitter.com/N5MusYg15n — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) July 26, 2023

