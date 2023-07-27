The finale of Secret Invasion saw Emilia Clarke's G'iah become one of the most powerful characters in MCU. Receiving the power of the Harvest that contained the DNA of all the Avengers and some of its biggest foes, G'iah now has all of their abilities and it has split the MCU fandom right down in the middle. While many thought that the development of the character was "good," others are disappointed by it calling it a "weird option" and "messy." Here are some of the fan reactions. Secret Invasion Episode 6 Review: Netizens Left Disappointed by the Finale of Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, Call the Ending 'Rushed'.

She is Unstoppable...

Weird Options...

A Bold Prediction...

Messy...

Looked Good...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)