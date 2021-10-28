After almost two months, Shehnaaz Gill has made her first Instagram post since the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. The singer-actress took to social media and promoted the unreleased song which stars her and late actor Sidharth. She captioned the image as, "Tu mera hai aur...." The track releases on October 29.

Shehnaaz Gill:

