Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh Singh Limbachiya aka Golla ringed in his first birthday on April 3. The family hosted an intimate bash for the cutie patootie for which Shehnaaz Gill too was seen in attendance. The actress has shared a few pictures with the birthday boy and they are too cute to be missed. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Son Laksh Turns One! Check Out the Cute Photoshoot Pics of the Couple’s Baby Boy ‘Golla’.

Shehnaaz Gill With Laksh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Birthday Boy’s Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)