Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s baby boy Laksh Singh Limbachiya aka Golla has turned one today. On the occasion of his first birthday, the comedienne shared some lovely pictures from his photoshoot on Instagram. These pics of the cutie patootie are sure to leave your hearts melting. Bharti Singh–Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Pictures Of Their Son Laksh On Social Media And They Are Simply Adorable.

Laksh Singh Limbachiya’s First Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

