Bigg Boss winner, Shilpa Shinde, who was recently seen on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has signed a new show. Yes, you read that right! As per ETimes TV, the actress has joined the cast of Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai. FYI, she has returned to daily soaps after six years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Sobs After Serving Super Emotional Dance Performance (Watch Promo Video).

Shilpa Shinde in Maddam Sir:

Exclusive! Shilpa Shinde returns to daily soaps after six years with Maddam Sir

