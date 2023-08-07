Dipika Kakar turned a year older on August 6 and she was showered with the sweetest messages on social media. However, the best one came from her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim, who not just shared the cutest pic of their son Ruhaan being caressed by Dipika, but even wrote a heartfelt note. Calling her as the ‘super woman’, Shoaib mentioned in the Insta post, “Its your first birthday as mom aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ki ye role bhi tum bakhoobi nibhaogi , jaise ab tak sare nibhaye hai.” Dipika Kakar Shares Shoaib Ibrahim’s Priceless Moment With Their Son Ruhaan (View Pic).

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Birthday Post For Dipika Kakar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

