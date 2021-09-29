As Bigg Boss 13 completes two years today (September 29), fans of the reality show remembered Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry on the reality show. Netizens recalled SidNaaz's best moments spent inside the house. Even though Sid is no more with us, his memories will always be cherished by fans. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to air from October 2 on Colors TV. Check out how Twitterverse is celebrating two years of SidNaaz.

ITS 2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY Today ITS 2 YEAR OF TOGETHERNESS This 2 year has been Rollercoaster Ride for us Thank you For being you Thank you for everything you did fir us SidharthShukla ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/rVBvIvIIPV — iam@subhkool (💙SidNaaz❤) (@dazzler_hike) September 29, 2021

First Stage Performance 💜 #SidNaaz Bekhyaali, Slow Motion, Oh Maahi & Their Pure Unfiltered Presence on Stage 💜 pic.twitter.com/BF84Jd55SD — Manisha🍁 (@Manisha_SidNaaz) September 29, 2021

I can’t recall a single dull moment. Every time you were on screen, magic happened. We witnessed your bond going strong with everyday & were mesmerized by how real & pure you both are. #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/QTOdOoaMNQ — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

Even the bB house , walls said " Be Special" Yes they are very special #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2XjgOFbpo9 — iam@subhkool (💙SidNaaz❤) (@dazzler_hike) September 29, 2021

Khatti meethi yaadein. Kitne bhi utar chadav aaye their love did not deter nor did our love for them!!💞💫#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/IpaKPjqkQ9 — Daffodils🌷🇮🇳 (@Daffodi07320953) September 29, 2021

