Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, 2021, and this news has sent shockwaves in the industry. Many stars mourned the demise of the young actor and now even Salman Khan has poured his heart out on the loss. The superstar wrote 'Gone too soon' and also offered condolences to the deceased's family.

Salman Khan Mourns Sidharth Shukla's Death:

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

