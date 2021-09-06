Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left the industry in a state of shock and the late actor's family has recently issued a statement requesting everyone to respect their privacy to grieve. The open letter mentions a big Thank You to the Mumbai police as well. The statement read "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end resides in our hearts forever! here as he now Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti A -The Shukla Family"

Check Out Sidharth Shukla’s Family Statement Below:

Sidharth Shukla’s Family Statement (Photo Credits: Twitter)

