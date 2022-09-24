Abhishek Chaubey of Ishqiya and Sonchiriya fame is directing Soup, a twisty series for Netflix that is dark and revenge-laden, with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma playing the lead. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of the show at TUDUM 2022 and it promises to be quite a darkly delicious thriller, with Nasser and Sayaji Shinde also appearing in promising roles. Soup: Manoj Bajpayee And Konkona Sensharma Team Up For Netflix’s Dark-Comedy Crime Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser:

