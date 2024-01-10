Makers of Stranger Things 5 have finally commenced the production of its final season. Expressing their excitement of shooting together again with the cast, Netflix shared a photo of Maya Hawke and Joe Keery from the sets, raising the excitement. The post was captioned, “Rolling into the Upside Down as production starts on #StrangerThings5.” As soon as the post was shared, several users expressed their excitement in the comment section. Check out the post below! Stranger Things 5: Production Begins for Final Season of Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Series, Cast Photo Revealed!

Netflix Shares The Photo from Shooting Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)