Production for the eagerly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things has officially kicked off, marking a bittersweet beginning for fans. While the release date remains a mystery, the conclusion of the Netflix hit doesn't signify the end of the Stranger Things universe. Excitingly, a London West End premiere awaits the stage show Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and there's buzz around an unnamed animated spinoff series, ensuring that the supernatural adventures will continue beyond the original series. Stranger Things Season 5 Set to Commence Production in January 2024 - Reports.

Stranger Things 5 Goes On Floors

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

