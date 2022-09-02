This is breaking news, as Superstar Singer 2 winner is none other than Mohammad Faiz. As per an image shared by Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, we get to see Faiz lifting the winner's trophy and also taking home Rs 15 lakh prize money. However, to note that the grand finale is yet to air. FYI, the top 6 finalists of the singing reality show are Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta. Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali To Pay Tribute to Late Singer KK on the Reality Show.

Check Out Viral Pic:

Singer Mohammad Faiz from Team Arunita is the WINNER of the Superstar Singer 2. I am happy that my most fav Arunita & Faiz won the show❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rdY20R8NH — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 2, 2022

