Sharad Navratri 2025, which started on September 22, is a significant Hindu festival. Each day is dedicated to a form of Goddess Durga and devotees also follow the ritual of wearing a specific colour on a given day. On the second day of Navratri 2025, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped for devotion, strength and discipline. The Navratri 2025 Day 2 color is red, representing sindoor, passion, courage and vital energy to ignite confidence and fervour. Sharad Navratri is observed with great fervour across India, showcasing diverse traditions and customs. This year, the celebration ends on October 1, culminating in Dussehra on October 2.

Navratri 2025 Day 2 Colour: Which Color To Wear Today?

