Mohammad Faiz has been declared as the winner of the show Superstar Singer 2! The 14-year-old from Jodhpur even won Rs 15 lakh as cash prize. The Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show concluded on September 3. Superstar Singer 2: Contestant Mohammad Faiz Opens Up About Getting an Offer From Himesh Reshammiya for Song ‘Merre Liye’ (Watch Video).

Superstar Singer 2 Winner

