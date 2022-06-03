Suzhal The Vortex season 1 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 17. The first look motion poster of season 1 was unveiled by makers on June 3. The synopsis of the web show reads, "It is a crime thriller that goes beyond the routine investigation and threatens to shake up the cultural societal fabric, when a crime hits a small town India. Set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm." Suzhal The Vortex: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy and R Parthiban To Star in a New Amazon Prime Video Series!

Check Out The Motion Poster Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)