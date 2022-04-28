Amazon Prime Video announced a new web show tiled Suzhal The Vortex. The series will see Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Sriya Reddy and R Parthiban in major roles. The synopsis of the show reads, "An investigation into a simple missing persons case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town." Gulkanda Tales: Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi And Patralekhaa To Star In Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime Series!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Production Company: Wallwatcher Films Creators: Pushkar & Gayatri Directors: Bramma, Anucharan. M Writers: Pushkar and Gayatri Key Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

