Ever since Swayamwar - Mika Di Vohti has premiered on Star Bharat, interesting things have been lined up to entertain the viewers. As the 'groom' Mika Singh looks at Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as his sister, she will be seen gracing the show to help Mika to find his best match. Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm only on Star Bharat. Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Kuwar Virk, Sumit Bharadwaj and Sahil Team Up With Mika Singh for the Title Track Video Shoot of the Show.

