Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were photographed walking hand-in-hand after their date night last evening. In the candid footage, TejRan radiates joy, sharing an intimate connection that speaks volumes about their relationship. Tejasswi and Karan, dressed up in casual outfits, looked adorable together. Tejasswi Prakash Dances Her Heart Out at Friend’s Haldi Ceremony and This Video of Karan Kundrra’s Girlfriend Will Leave You Mesmerised – WATCH.

TejRan

