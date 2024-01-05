Karan Kundrra recently shared pictures of himself with his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, where the duo was seen attending their friend’s haldi ceremony. A video from the event is circulating on the internet, showcasing the renowned television actress dancing her heart out at the pre-wedding festivity. This moment, captured by Karan, is sure to leave fans of TejRan mesmerised. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Look Sassy and Beyond Stunning in Ethnic Attire As They Pose Together in Latest Instagram Pictures!

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash At The Pre-Wedding Function

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi Winning Hearts At The Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)