With The Acolyte being confirmed to set during the High Republic Era of Star Wars, star Dafne Keen has come forward and dished some more details on the upcoming project. Saying that the show is the first-ever "Sith-led" story told in this universe, it will focus on the Dark Side infiltrating the Jedi. The Acolyte: Star Wars Series Begins Production, From Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae to Dafne Keen, Here's the List of the Cast.

Check Out the Tweet:

Dafne Keen describes THE ACOLYTE “It’s kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It’s a Sith led story, which has never been done before.” (Source: https://t.co/H8v6u9gZi6) pic.twitter.com/RbI5aRaDbW — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) November 30, 2022

