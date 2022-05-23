According to Deadline, Squid Games creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is developing a satire based on the show's popularity and success. With the project being titled The Best Show on the Planet, the series will be a satirical comedy based on his own experiences and how the series became an overnight success. Alongside that, he is also developing a second season for Squid Games. Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Says Season 2 of the Netflix Show Won’t Release Until the End of 2023 at the Earliest.

