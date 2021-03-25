The first song from The Big Bull is here called "Ishq Namazaa". Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta's romance is sublime, sweet, and looks lovely in the song. But it gets soother thanks to Ankit Tiwari's flawless rendition. This could just become the song of the season. The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Soham Shah. It will hit Disney+ Hotstar this April.

Check out Ishq Namaza from The Big Bull

