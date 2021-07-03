Ranveer Singh will mark his television debut with The Big Picture on Colors. The channel revealed a sneak peek into what the show will be all about. Referencing all his hit characters from Bitoo Sharma to Simmba, Ranveer introduced the show. Check out the promo here...

