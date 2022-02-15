The Fame Game stars Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand. She would be seen as a Bollywood icon whose “seemingly perfect life” comes into limelight after she disappears one day. The makers have released new character posters of the cast of the upcoming series that will stream on Netflix from February 25. The Fame Game Trailer: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Debut Netflix Series Will Unveil the Dark Side and Secrets of a Celebrity’s Life (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit As Anamika Anand

Parde ke peeche kya hai? Anamika Anand, the superstar or Anamika Anand, the woman hiding the truth. ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/UsLj6wNLhr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 15, 2022

The Team

