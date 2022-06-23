The official teaser of the much-awaited show The Gone Game 2 is finally out! The second season of the series is set against the backdrop of revenge after Sahil Gujral (Arjun Mathur) who happens to be dead for all, is still alive. The psychological thriller is directed by Nikhil Bhat and stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The Gone Game Season 2: Harleen Sethi Boards Voot Select’s Thriller Show.

Watch Video:

