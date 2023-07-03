After five episodes, The Idol has finally come to an end and instead of being sad about it concluding, netizens are actually quite... happy? Panning the show and celebrating its end, fans have taken online to showcase their disappointment with the "horrible" ending to Sam Levinson's series calling the entire show a "waste of time" and "messy." Here are just some of the reactions from folks online. The Idol: HBO Series to Abruptly End in Five Episodes and BLACKPINK's Jennie Fans Aren't Too Happy About It!

The Weeknd as a Jedi...

All that controversy and #THEIDOL really just turned out to be 5 hours of The Weeknd dressed up like a vampire-Jedi from SPIRIT HALLOWEEN saying some freaky-boi stuff. pic.twitter.com/awq9p6MfHq — Albert Pritchard (@Al_YourPal) July 3, 2023

Best Use of the GIF...

When someone asks me why The Idol is so painfully unwatchable pic.twitter.com/B6G0LXY0Ck — Thrill Hill (@ThrillWHill) July 3, 2023

It's Finally Over!

Boring...

Ok…so what was the point of her going back to him in the last ep? Matter of fact wtf was the whole point of the show since the ending is like this 😂 horrible and boring waste of time because of that ending… #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/U6mM5L2beT — Nyah. (@anyiahszn) July 3, 2023

The Messiest Ending...

This #TheIdol finale is the messiest ending I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2HjaQ3Ske3 — Jevan Dass (@JevanDass) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)