The Idol, an HBO show, is supposedly coming to an end abrupt end a week before schedule. So instead of six, the series will now end in the fifth episode. This was unprecedented and unknown. Those who watched the fourth episode were in for a surprise when the next episode teaser announced it to be a finale. The show is not new to criticism ever since it went on air but what made it crucial for Kpop fans around the world was that it had BLACKPINK's Jennie in her debut acting role. Her Dyanne act impressed one and all with many publications going as far as to claim she was the surviving grace. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Sexy Dance From The Idol Episode 3 Wearing Bold and Revealing Outfit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

It's obviously quite upsetting for Jennie's fans who have been raving about her debut performance in a TV series. They are making their displeasure apparent on social media and we have collated a few of them here. Jennie in The Idol: BLACKPINK Singer's 'Evil' Turn in Episode 2 of Lily-Rose Depp-The Weeknd's Show is Going Viral! (Watch Video).

Where will the plot end

They really missed the mark in not diving into a potential dramatic feud between Dyanne and Jocelyn, the battle of the popstars because that's what we want to see! Unfortunately I have no idea where the plot is going at this point #TheIdolpic.twitter.com/Sdz1rTY8gg — Hoe-Anna Krupa (@HoeAnnaKrupa) June 26, 2023

Jennie fans don't do hate

"Until it's gone, I can never find peace", mind you this is the idol who they force their hate campaign on. Jennie they'd never make us hate you! 🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/8qXwUM4pEn — K🍁 (@callmeK_okay) June 27, 2023

Good riddance?

THE IDOL WON'T EVEN HAVE A PROPER FINALE THEYRE ALLEGEDLY MASHING TOGETHER THE LAST TWO EPISODES TO GET IT OFF THE AIRWAVES. SOUNDTRACK LINK 404 I PRAYED FOR THIS happy for abel, troye and jennie to get back to their music careers and not hear from sam levinson for a long while — THE IDOL IS OVER PARTY (@theidolhatebot) June 27, 2023

The progression they skipped

i dont grt the hate. the premise has potential. there are just some unecessary things theyve put to idk..maybe be like euphoria? it was doing too much, but the idol plot is good and i wouldve like to see how it pans out. especially jennie's character, it had the most progression https://t.co/axMLqhaHtQ — V (@vlmschk) June 27, 2023

If wishes were horses

i wish the idol wasn't the idol so i could talk about it with the girls like "omg jennie is so pretty" "did u see lily at 36:23" ... — mei (@soyeats) June 27, 2023

She is a QUEEN!

I think, they should say thank you to Jennie for airtime and marketing since there are nothing good in this series except her. All EP are freak, full of sexual appearance and naked stars that ready to take their clothes off. I only watch them because of JENNIE#TheIdol #JENNIE pic.twitter.com/EP90luhhe6 — MyVitaminJ❤️ (@MyVitaminJ1) June 27, 2023

The Idol's shortened season 1 has flared up conversations about the series getting cancelled although HBO has made no such claims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).