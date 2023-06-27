The Idol, an HBO show, is supposedly coming to an end abrupt end a week before schedule. So instead of six, the series will now end in the fifth episode. This was unprecedented and unknown. Those who watched the fourth episode were in for a surprise when the next episode teaser announced it to be a finale. The show is not new to criticism ever since it went on air but what made it crucial for Kpop fans around the world was that it had BLACKPINK's Jennie in her debut acting role. Her Dyanne act impressed one and all with many publications going as far as to claim she was the surviving grace. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Sexy Dance From The Idol Episode 3 Wearing Bold and Revealing Outfit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

It's obviously quite upsetting for Jennie's fans who have been raving about her debut performance in a TV series. They are making their displeasure apparent on social media and we have collated a few of them here. Jennie in The Idol: BLACKPINK Singer's 'Evil' Turn in Episode 2 of Lily-Rose Depp-The Weeknd's Show is Going Viral! (Watch Video).

Where will the plot end

Jennie fans don't do hate

Good riddance?

The progression they skipped

If wishes were horses

She is a QUEEN!

The Idol's shortened season 1 has flared up conversations about the series getting cancelled although HBO has made no such claims.

