The Kapil Sharma Show is backed with a revamped version and Kapil Sharma is at his best when it comes to entertaining the audience. This time, gracing the show will be Indian Idol 13 judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Sony TV shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Introduces the Audience to ‘Baba Bagadbam’, Has the Audience in Splits! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)