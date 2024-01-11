The Legend of Hanuman S3 is scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12, 2024. The series portrays the divine tale of Hanuman, an incarnation of God Mahadev, dedicated to serving God Rama. It explores Hanuman's evolution from a formidable warrior to a god, becoming a symbol of hope in challenging times. In the upcoming season, Hanuman confronts the formidable king of Lanka, Raavan, leading to an intense clash. The narrative takes a gripping turn as Lord Ram and Hanuman engage in an epic battle to bring an end to Ravan’s tyrannical rule. Legend of Hanuman 3: Kaala Bhairava Says ‘Lord Hanuman’ Inspired Him for Chalisa Ansh, Says ‘I’ve Been a devout Follower of Him’.

Watch The Legend Of Hanuma S3 Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)