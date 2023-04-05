The most recent episode of The Mandalorian Season Three took many by surprise as it featured three really unexpected cameos. The episode starred Jack Black, Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd, which certainly sent the fanbase for a spin and topped off this already crazy episode with a bang. Currently geeking out over their appearance in the show, here are some Twitter reactions from the fans. The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5: Fans Geek Out Over the Return of Zeb From 'Star Wars Rebels' in Pedro Pascal's Disney+ Series, React to the Final Moff Gideon Twist.

They Are Serving...

what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/9aL5to3Ktj — cyn (@lacriimas) April 5, 2023

Crazy!

Manifested It!

#TheMandalorian spoilers Lizzo's manifesting powers are on another level 😭 pic.twitter.com/pqLGvHlNgL — Lalo (@clonehumor) April 5, 2023

They Certainly Are!

#TheMandalorian SPOILERS . . . . . LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????pic.twitter.com/p36TNFPTL1 — 𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿 ⊗ (@qsilverspidey) April 5, 2023

The Best Unexpected Cameos!

#TheMandalorian spoilers - - - - - lizzo, jack black, and christopher lloyd all in one episode? the best unexpected cameos pic.twitter.com/xPrctQgAs1 — v (@chrrywitch) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)