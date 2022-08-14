It looks like Simu Liu is going to be guest starring in The Simpsons Season 34 as his appearance just got confirmed by the showrunner. In an interview with Deadline, Matt Selman confirmed that the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will be joining the show as "Lisa's perfect future boyfriend." Alongside that, he also also confirmed a parody episode based on the anime Death Note and more. Simu Liu Throws Shade at Warner Bros Discovery Cancelling Batgirl, Jokes That Disney Cancelled His ‘Shang-Chi Holiday Special’ Over Quality Control Concerns (View Tweet).

Check Out The Source:

