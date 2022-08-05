Simu Liu in his latest tweet has thrown shade at Warner Bros Discovery cancelling Batgirl. He joked saying Disney has called off Shang-Chi Holiday Special. The actor tweeted, “'m sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns.” Supergirl: After Batgirl's Cancellation, Sasha Calle's DC Superhero Movie To Be Shelved - Reports.

Simu Liu on Shang-Chi Holiday Special

I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)