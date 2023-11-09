The Village is an upcoming horror thriller starring Arya and Divya Pillai. Directed by Milind Rau, the teaser glimpses how a stranded urbanite and his three companions jump on a mission to save the family caught up in an eerie village. The series is India’s first show based on the graphic novel of the same name. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 24. The Village: Arya To Play The Lead In ‘India’s First Show Based On The Graphic Novel’; Milind Rau To Helm This Amazon Prime Series.

Watch The Teaser Of The Village Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)