The first teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin has dropped and as usual, Michelle Yeoh looks badass. Focusing on the creation of the first prototype Witcher, the series aims to tell a tale that's lost to history. The series also stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack and more. The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on December 25, 2022 on Netflix. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!

Watch the Teaser:

