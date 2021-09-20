Netflix unveiled the first look of actors like Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Madhuri Dixit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Tabu, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan and Raveena Tandon from the Netflix's global event. The most epic virtual fan event will feature exclusive sneak peeks from more than 70 series, films and specials.

Check Out the Trailer of TUDUM Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)