Uorfi Javed made headlines for a controversy around her shooting wearing bold clothing in UAE and that she was detained. While it was later clarified that the police had arrived because there was an issue regarding the shoot location, Uorfi has taken to social media to pose wearing a bold bikini outfit. She has handcuffed herself. She captioned the post as: 'Y’all really wanted to see me handcuffs. Right ? Wish granted'. Uorfi Javed Goes Super Bold With Her New DIY Look, Leaves Very Little to the Imagination (Watch Video).

Check Out Uorfi Javed's New Bold Outfit Right Here:

View this post on Instagram

