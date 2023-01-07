Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked about star in showbiz, thanks to her outrageous fashion sense. Recently, she turned showstopper for popular designer, Arshi Singhal and looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous while she sashayed down the runway. The actress was seen opting for a sparkling gown as she walked in her own swag onstage. She definitely served princess vibes here. Have a look! Uorfi Javed Flashes Side B**bs in Orange Cut-Out Outfit As She Sizzles to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' Song (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Walks For Arshi Singhal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

