Directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, The Russo Brothers, have announced that the Varun Dhawan lead Indian version of The Citadel will begin filming in January, 2023. The show is currently untitled and the production will be lead by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The series will be a part within the Citadel universe with the first series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra set to release some time soon. Bhediya: Natasha Dalal Photographed With Varun Dhawan at the Screening of His Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)