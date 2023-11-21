Vir Das has won big at the 51st International Emmy Awards! The comedian-actor has bagged the award in the Best Comedy Series category for Vir Das: Landing. Vir shared photos on Instagram and thanked International Emmys for the ‘incredible honour’. He even flaunted his prestigious trophy on social media and mentioned in the caption of his post ‘For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word.” 51st International Emmy Awards Winners: From Vir Das for Vir Das-Landing to Martin Freeman for The Responder, Check Out the Complete List of Winners (View Pics).

Vir Das Wins At International Emmy Awards 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

