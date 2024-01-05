Indian Police Force is the upcoming Prime Video series helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The trailer of the seven-part action series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, is all set to be dropped today (January 5). However, ahead of its launch, we have the opportunity to witness a heartwarming video of actor Vivek, who captured moments with Mumbaikars during the show's promotions. Vivek was seen clicking pictures and taking selfies with fans at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach. He shared the video on Instagram, mentioning in the caption, “Lots of love and excitement unboxed in the heart of Mumbai, blessed to meet you lovely people!” Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi’s Web Series Trailer To Be Out on January 5, 2024.

Vivek Oberoi With Fans In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)