Colors TV show Laughter Chefs became a hit for its unique blend of comedy and cooking, offering viewers a delightful mix of entertainment. In the show, participants prepare a variety of dishes while keeping the audience entertained with their humour. Now, as per the latest buzz, Madhubala actor Vivian Dsena, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, has been approached to join Laughter Chefs Season 2. Although nothing is official yet, sources suggest he may join the show after Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. It is also rumoured that Laughter Chefs Season 2 will replace Bigg Boss 18, with Ankita Lokhnde and Vicky Jain already confirmed as participants. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Kamya Punjabi Refutes Defending Karan Veer Mehra or Vivian Dsena Over Nouran Aly’s ‘Junior Artiste’ Remark, Says ‘Game Ke Lie Puri Community Ko Mat Girao’.

Vivian Dsena to Be Part of 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Coverage (@tellycoverage)

