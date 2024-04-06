Just a week after revealing that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer, one of Twitch's most popular streamers, Ninja (Tyler Blevins), has now announced that he is cancer-free. The 32-year-old professional gamer had previously mentioned that he underwent an annual skin and mole check, during which a mole was removed from the bottom of his foot, which turned out to be melanoma. On April 5, Ninja posted an update and announced his recovery on his X (previously Twitter) handle. He wrote, "Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2! Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer-free ^_^ thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week." YouTuber Ninja Aka Tyler Blevins Diagnosed With Skin Cancer at 32 After Dermatologist Finds Melanoma.

Check Out Ninja’s X Post Here:

Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2! Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer free ^_^ thank you all for the prayers and kind… — Ninja (@Ninja) April 4, 2024

