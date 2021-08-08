Hollywood star Hugh Jackman took to social media and gave an update to fans about his biopsy. The star confirmed that his diagnosis being inconclusive, but also added that the chances are that has Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). He also added that the disease is treatable and urged all to wear sunscreen.

Watch Video:

Update on my biopsy. It came back inconclusive. The worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC) which is very treatable. When I’m done filming it’ll be rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself but … please get a skin check and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for the support. pic.twitter.com/0RiTRs5deA — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 8, 2021

